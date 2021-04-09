Night curfew will be imposed if new restrictions fail, Tamil Nadu govt warns

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday warned that it would impose night curfew if its new COVID-19 restrictions announced on Thursday do not give the desired outcome. The government had announced various restrictions on Thursday which would come into effect from Saturday onwards.

A statement from the Chief Minister of Tamil nadu said that the top bureaucrats from the state had visited New Delhi on Friday to attend a meeting about the COVID-19 situation in the state. the state government had already issued an order on April 8 about certain restrictions that will be implemented from April 10. If these restrictions do not help the government in controlling the spread of the virus, the government will decide to impose a night curfew, the statement added.

The government has said that it is taking several steps to contain the spread of coronavirus, and appealed to the people to extend their cooperation.

As many as 95.55 % of the people infected with coronavirus in the state have been cured and the death rate is 1.41%, the government added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has over 30,000 active COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, as part of the restrictions, the number of people who can participate in weddings and funeral functions has been restricted from 100 to 50. Restaurants and shopping malls can only function with 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, the state has also prohibited functioning of fruits and vegetable retails outlets at Koyambedu, from April 10. Opposing the move, traders at the market held protests on Friday. Vegetable and fruits markets will also be shut across the state from Saturday. Carnivals and religious congregations in the state have also been banned from April 10.

There are also restrictions on restaurants. Only 50% capacity will be allowed to dine in restaurants. Restaurant services, including takeaways, can only function till 11 pm.

