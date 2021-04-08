TN announces new COVID-19 rules: Malls, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity

The restrictions come days after polling concluded in Tamil Nadu and amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a set of fresh restrictions in the state due to increasing COVID-19 cases. From limiting the number of people at weddings to 100 and funerals to 50, to asking restaurants and shopping malls to allow only for 50% capacity, several directives have been freshly issued. This comes two days after polling concluded in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed a single phase election. It also comes amidst a surge in COVID-19 infections in the state, which presently has over 27,000 active cases.

Following have been restricted:

> International air travel, except flights approved by the Union Home Ministry.

> No relaxations in containment zones across the state

> Carnivals and religious congregations will be banned starting April 10.

> Small traders of fruits and vegetables at Koyambedu will not be allowed to conduct business inside the market complex from April 10.

The following restrictions, which were in place, will be strictly enforced:

> Only seated passengers are allowed to travel via public and government transport. Standing passengers do not have permission to travel.

> In addition to mask wearing and hand sanitising, only 50% capacity of customers is allowed in grocery stores, shopping malls and other establishments. Shops must close by 11pm.

> Only 50% capacity allowed to dine in restaurants till 11 pm. Take away services too will be allowed until 11 pm

> Recreational clubs, entertainment parks, amusement parks, big auditoriums, zoos, museums and other public spaces admit only 50% of its capacity.

> All movie theatres including multiplexes and those inside shopping malls can allow only 50% of its seating capacity.

> Indoor stadiums can admit a maximum of 200 persons for social, political, educational, entertainment, sports and cultural programs.

> Only 100 people allowed at wedding ceremonies, and 50 at funeral related events

> Sporting events allowed without audiences

> Sports training alone is allowed in swimming pools.

> Business to business expos will be allowed

> Religious spaces can allow devotees to worship until 8 pm, as already being practised. However, these places of worship cannot conduct religious festivals or congregations.

> Shooting of small screen productions and films can continue with established precautions. Organisers must ensure that RT-PCR tests are conducted on those involved in the shooting and that they are vaccinated.

> Only three passengers allowed other than the driver in rented vehicles

> Only two passenger other than driver in autorickshaws allowed

> E-registration will continue for all those entering the state from other places.