Actor Vikram attends Cobra audio launch, dispels rumours of heart attack

The audio launch of ‘Cobra’ was held in Chennai on Monday, July 11.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who was admitted to a private hospital last week, attended the audio launch of upcoming Tamil film Cobra on July 11 in Chennai. The R Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial is set to hit the big screens on August 11. A section of the media had reported on July 8, Friday that Vikram had suffered a heart attack and had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Putting an end to speculations, Vikram revealed that he had mild heart congestion and was admitted for a day. Speaking at the audio launch event, Vikram laughingly said, “They had put images of sick patients as thumbnails for these reports. My face was photoshopped. It was creative.” He added that he is doing well and has recovered after the treatment.

Vikram’s son, actor Dhruv Vikram had taken to social media on Friday to quash rumours about the former’s health. “He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect.” He had also said that Vikram will most likely be discharged on Saturday, July 9, and requested fans and the public to respect the family’s privacy. “Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest,” Dhruv stated in a social media post.

Kauvery Hospital, where the actor was admitted, also released a statement on Friday. “Popular Tamil Actor Mr Vikram has been admitted in Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by our team of specialist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon,” Kauvery Hospital said.

Meanwhile, the cast of Cobra also includes actors Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, and Roshan Mathew, among others. AR Rahman, who has composed the soundtracks and background score for the project, performed at the audio launch.