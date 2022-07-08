Actor Vikram admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai

Hospital sources said the actor is stable, while confirming that he has been admitted.

Flix Health

Actor Vikram was admitted to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Friday, July 7, due to sudden illness. According to hospital sources, the actor is stable and is under hospital care as of now. The top actor was supposed to participate in the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai, which was scheduled to be held at 6 pm.

On the professional front, Vikram has a number of films in the pipeline including Mani Ratnamâ€™s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Cobra, and a new film with director Pa Ranjith, which are at different stages of production. He was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan, which co-starred his son, actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead. The film premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

His upcoming film Cobra is slated to hit the big screens on August 11. It is helmed by Imaikkaa Nodigal fame director Ajay Gnanamuthu. The cast also includes former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, and Miya George, among others. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which features an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sarath Kumar and Trisha, is set to release on September 30.