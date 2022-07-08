Vikram is fine, will be discharged from hospital soon: Dhruv Vikram

Dhruv also rubbished reports claiming Vikram suffered a heart attack, and clarified that the actor was hospitalised after complaining of mild chest discomfort.

news Kollywood

Actor Vikram, who was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Friday, July 8, is currently stable and will be discharged soon, the hospital said in a statement. Vikram did not suffer from a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the hospital following complaints of chest discomfort, the statement added. “Popular Tamil Actor Mr Vikram has been admitted in Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by our team of specialist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon,” Kauvery Hospital said.

Vikram’s son actor Dhruv Vikram also said that his father is fine now and will likely be discharged in a day. While the hospital had not confirmed why Vikram was hospitalised at the time, a few media reports claimed that the actor had suffered a heart attack. Rubbishing the rumours, Dhruv said, “He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect.” He also said that Vikram will most likely be discharged on Saturday, July 9, and requested fans and the public to respect the family’s privacy. “Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest,” Dhruv said.

Vikram was all set to attend the trailer launch for director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan on Friday, when he was hospitalised. The film, which has an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sarath Kumar, Trisha and others, is scheduled to release on September 30.

