With the spike in the number of cases in the second wave of coronavirus, actor Sundeep Kishan announced on Twitter that he will be taking care of the food and education of children who have lost their families to coronavirus. Assuring that his team would reach out to the children, he shared the details and requested fans to spread the word.

“If you know of any children who unfortunately lost their families due to COVID during these challenging times.. Please pass on the information to the email ID mentioned below..my team & I will do the best within our capacity to take care of as many children’s food and education for the next couple of years...(sic),” Sundeep wrote on Monday.

Requesting fans to stay indoors in order to avoid the spread of the virus and urging everyone to help each other, the Maanagaram fame actor Sundeep wrote, “These are testing times and it’s very important to stand by each other as Human Beings first.. Stay safe and please try to do whatever you can to help people around you. Please send the details to sundeepkishancovidhelp@ gmail.com,” the post read.

The step was welcomed by fans, followers and well-wishers. Members from the film fraternity not only lauded the effort but also offered to extend their support. Actor Aadarsh Balakrishna praised Sundeep and wrote, “You have my heart brother.”

Earlier, actor Shruti Haasan too posted helpline numbers and urged fans to dial 1098 in order to help children whose family members have succumbed to the virus. She also emphasised the importance of surrendering the kids to the right authorities and following the mandated legal protocol while adopting such kids.

Sundeep will be next seen in Nageswara Reddy directorial, upcoming Telugu movie Gully Rowdy. The movie stars actors Neha Shetty and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.

