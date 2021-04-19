Watch: Vijay Deverakonda unveils teaser of Sundeep Kishan-Neha Shetty’s ‘Gully Rowdy’

Touted to be an action-entertainer, the movie is helmed by director Nageswara Reddy.

Flix Tollywood

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Gully Rowdy on Monday. Going by the title, the movie is likely to focus on goons. Interestingly, actor Vijay Deverakonda is fondly known as the ‘Rowdy’ of Tollywood, named after his on-screen roles.

The teaser begins with glimpses of Sundeep Kishan in the role of Simha, who is seen punching goons. Upon the film’s woman lead, Neha Shetty’s request, Sundeep plans to kidnap someone. The teaser does not reveal the reason behind the kidnapping but as Sundeep and others move ahead with the plan, we see Bobby Simha entering the screen as a cop. The movie is likely to entertain the audience with the classic cop vs rowdy face off in the climax. Towards the end of the trailer, we also see Sundeep taking a dig at nepotism with a funny dialogue.

Sharing the teaser with fans on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Launching the teaser of #GullyRowdy. A movie that was made to make you laugh! I wish the team behind it, my man @sundeepkishan, @konavenkat99 sir, and everyone, all laughter, happiness and success! Big hugs and love from me.”

The action-entertainer is produced by Kona Venkat. Gully Rowdy stars actors Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Kona Venkat and Viva Harsha in important roles. The film was initially titled Rowdy Baby but was changed to Gully Rowdy. The shooting for the action-comedy flick commenced in December last year in Visakhapatnam. The movie marks director Nageswara Reddy’s second-time collaboration with Sundeep after Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL. The movie is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on May 21.

Watch the teaser of Gully Rowdy here:

Sundeep was last seen alongside Lavanya Tripathi in Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu directorial A1 Express. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently resumed filming for Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger.