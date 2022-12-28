Actor Siddharth alleges Madurai airport security harassed his parents

Siddharth shared an Instagram story alleging that the airport security personnel harassed his parents, and accused the personnel of “showing off their power”.

Actor Siddharth took to social media on Tuesday, December 27, alleging that his parents were “harassed” by security personnel at the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu. Sharing an image from the airport as an Instagram story, he alleged that the security personnel made his parents remove coins from their bags, and repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi despite the latter's request to converse in English. Siddharth also said that when they “protested”, the security personnel responded saying, "In India, this is how it is."

"Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English," Siddharth wrote on his Instagram story. He also added, “When they protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power.” The security in airports is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force or CISF. However, the actor made allegations against the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) on his Instagram story.

Responding to actor Siddharth’s allegation, Member of Parliament (MP) from Madurai Constituency Su Venkatesan tweeted on December 28 that he has requested the authorities in Madurai airport to conduct an enquiry about the improper conduct of CISF personnel. “I have requested the @aaimduairport to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of actor Siddharth about the improper conduct of CISF personnel in Madurai airport who demanded to be spoken to in Hindi,” the tweet read.

I have requested the @aaimduairport to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of actor Siddharth about the improper conduct of CISF personnel in Madurai airport who demanded to be spoken to in Hindi#Siddharth #Actor #Tamil #StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/BmvtxB3lss — Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai) December 28, 2022

