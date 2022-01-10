Actor Siddharth faces backlash for his remarks on Saina Nehwal’s post

Badminton player Saina Nehwal had posted a tweet on Jan 5, condemning the security lapse that took place last week in Punjab during PM Modi’s visit.

Actor Siddharth’s remarks on badminton player Saina Nehwal’s comment on the security lapse that took place in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, has received backlash on social media for having sexist overtones.

Saina Nehwal condemned the security lapse that took place last week in Punjab when PM Modi’s convoy was stopped for over 20 minutes on a flyover in Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. Speaking about the issue, Saina tweeted on Jan 5, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi(sic).”

In response to Saina’s tweet, Siddharth wrote on Jan 10: "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you Rihanna." Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women, criticised Siddharth for the comment.

"This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned police," Rekha tweeted on Jan 10. Kollywood actor Khushboo also responded to the incident and wrote, “Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn't expecting this from you. It's very crass. I am sure Uncle n Aunty wouldn't be proud of you. Don't get carried with your hatred towards an individual.”

Hours after tweeting about the badminton player, actor Siddharth posted another tweet clarifying that nothing disrespectful was intended or insinuated from his tweet and that he was referring to the idiomatic expression ‘cock and bull’ story. "COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period(sic),” his tweet read.

The National Commission for Women India had issued a statement announcing that they have taken cognisance and written to the Director General of Police Maharashtra for investigating the matter and registering an FIR under the sections of Section 67 of the Information Technology Act,2000 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (Sexual harassment and Punishment for sexual harassment). “

“@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter. NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor’s account & to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks,” NCW tweeted on January 10.

According to a PTI report, Saina Nehwal responded to actor Siddharth’s comments on Monday and said, "Yeah, I'm not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments." Saina, who is also a BJP member, further said, "If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I'm not sure what is secure in the country.”

(With PTI inputs)