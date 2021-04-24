'Indian 2' row: Madras HC orders Shankar, Lyca to amicably solve issue

Lyca Productions had earlier sought to restrain Shankar from directing other films until 'Indian 2' is completed.

Flix Court

The makers of actor-politician Kamal Haasanâ€™s upcoming movie Indian 2 have been facing a slew of problems over production since the film was announced. Recently, Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling the film, had submitted a petition with Madras High Court on April 1, requesting a ban on director Shankar from working on other projects before completing this one, citing a delay. While adjourning the case to April 28, the Madras High Court has directed both parties to amicably resolve the issue among themselves.

Shankar has signed up for two new films in recent times. He will be teaming up with Tollywood actor Ram Charan for a pan-Indian project and will also be helming the Bollywood remake of the 2005 Tamil movie Anniyan. Actor Ranveer Singh will be reprising actor Vikramâ€™s role from the original.

In February last year, three people were crushed to death in a tragic accident when a massive crane fell on the sets of Indian 2. Shortly after the accident, the shooting once again had to be halted in view of the pandemic-induced lockdown. Once the team resumed shooting in February this year, Kamal Haasan was expected to join the sets after completing filming for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. However, he was unable to do so, as he was contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Indian 2 is the sequel of Shankarâ€™s popular 1996 film Indian. Kamal Haasan will be seen as Senapathi, reprising his role from the prequel. The cast of Indian 2 includes actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu and Delhi Ganesh. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the background scores and soundtracks for the film. Rathnavelu is on board as the cinematographer for the venture, while Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar will be taking care of the script for the project.