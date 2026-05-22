UoH student Mayukh dies by suicide, mob harassment and assault alleged

Mayukh Kundu, a first-year MA student at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), allegedly died by suicide on May 18. His body was found in the Buffalo Lake on campus on the next day, May 19.

Several student groups at UoH have alleged that just before he was last seen on the night of May 17, a group of students affiliated with the right-wing student outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held Mayukh in their room and assaulted him, accusing him of stealing laptops.

ABVP has denied any connection with the incident, and the police too have said that they have not found anyone responsible for abetment of suicide.

Mayukh was a student of MA Financial Economics hailing from West Bengal. On the night of May 17, he was allegedly accused of theft when some laptops went missing on campus. A complaint was registered at the Gachibowli police station on May 18, about two laptops being stolen from the reading room of the university on May 17.

A group of students affiliated with ABVP, along with members of the present ABVP-led Students' Union, allegedly assembled outside F-Hostel in the name of taking action against Mayukh, according to a joint statement issued by several progressive student groups – Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA), Bahujan Students' Front (BSF), Dalit Students' Union (DSU), Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam (BRSV), Muslim Students Federation (MSF), PDSU (Progressive Democratic Students Union), and Tribal Student's Forum (TSF) – on May 21.

The statement alleged that “[the] gathering quickly escalated into a mob that bypassed institutional procedures and assumed unlawful authority. The mob engaged in intimidation, obstructed movement on campus, and attempted to forcibly take custody” of Mayukh.

The statement also alleged that Mayukh was subjected to “severe harassment, humiliation, and physical assault.” It said that members of the mob allegedly detained him in a hostel room and coerced him into confessing to the alleged theft.

They also alleged that a Dalit Assistant Security Officer (ASO) of the university who tried to intervene was verbally abused by ABVP members with casteist slurs, and mocked for not speaking Hindi.

The student groups alleged that the same mob was involved in a recent incident of disrupting a theatrical play on campus, which escalated into physical assault.

They blamed the university administration for allegedly enabling mob vigilantism on campus through inaction over past incidents of intimidation.

A circular issued by the Registrar dated May 18 acknowledged some of these incidents. It said the administration had observed “certain incidents involving intimidation, abusive behaviour, threats, obstruction of University officials/security personnel, consumption of intoxicants on campus and acts of indiscipline,” warning of disciplinary proceedings.

According to Gachibowli Inspector of Police K Balaraju, Mayukh’s suicide note stated that he had stolen laptops on a previous occasion to pay off some EMIs. He mentioned that he did not commit the theft this time, the Inspector said. He also mentioned that Mayukh wrote about struggling with drug use in his note. A suicide case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Inspector said that no one has been booked for abetment.

“According to our inquiry, only one female student went into his room on the night of May 17 and asked him if he had stolen the laptops. He did not come out of his room (on May 17 night) and no one else entered,” the Inspector said, adding that Mayukh did not blame anyone for his suicide in his note.

The statement from the student groups, however, condemned “the narrative of portraying Mayukh as a drug addict or laptop thief.” They also alleged that in his suicide note, Mayukh said he cannot live his life after facing false accusations.

According to students who were present when Mayukh’s suicide note was read out to them, the note began by mentioning his struggle with drug use. Mayukh said in the note that on May 16, he had stolen a friend’s laptop when he needed money, students said. As per the note, when his friend confronted him, he gave his own laptop to him to compensate. However, he said he had nothing to do with the laptops that went missing on May 17, and mentioned that he cannot live with such accusations, the students said.

“From the beginning to his last moments, he maintained that he hadn't stolen the laptops that went missing in the reading room or the hostel room. His teachers in the department stated that Mayukh was never found to be under the influence of drugs and that he was a bright student. Any attempt to malign his image after his death, when he can no longer defend himself, should be seen as an attempt to save the offenders,” the statement said.

They have demanded the constitution of an independent fact-finding committee to investigate the events on May 17 preceding Mayukh’s death, compensation for his family, and preventive mechanisms against student suicides including accessible counselling services and crisis response protocols. Students said the administration has agreed to constitute a fact-finding committee.

ABVP has denied any involvement in the incident. The organisation said they were being “falsely dragged” into the matter with the aim of maligning their image for political motives. ABVP HCU too has demanded a transparent investigation into the circumstances around Mayukh’s death.

TNM has reached out to the university’s Registrar. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.