UoH ABVP members pelt stones over satirical play, 2 students injured

A theatrical play at the University of Hyderabad was disturbed by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who alleged that the act contained objectionable dialogues that hurt Hindu religious sentiments.The ABVP members involved in the incident allegedly attacked students by pelting stones, throwing beer bottles, and wielding sticks. Two students sustained serious injuries, requiring immediate medical attention. Provocative slogans like “goli maro saalon ko” (“shoot those bastards”) were allegedly chanted during the incident, according to students.

The violence took place on May 4, while the performance was underway. Students of the Theatre Arts Department had organised the play as part of their final-year examination. A day before the incident, some ABVP members watched the play but walked out midway, allegedly objecting to certain dialogues they said hurt Hindu sentiments. The satirical play Holi allegedly mocks the glorification of cow urine. It was written by Marathi playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar in 1969. The play has received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Saraswati Samman, and has been performed thousands of times over five decades.

According to members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), a few ABVP members approached the director, Kaustubh Tawani, after the show and demanded the removal of the “objectionable” dialogues. Anticipating trouble, the students approached the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar. The university, however, allowed the performance to go ahead the following day as well.

As threats of disruption began circulating on WhatsApp, members of the SFI and ASA gathered outside the venue to provide security.

On the day of the incident, at around 7.30 pm, a group of roughly 60-70 ABVP members allegedly attempted to enter the hall. However, they were denied entry as the venue was already full and the play was nearly over. Following this, they allegedly resorted to vandalism by pelting stones, hurling bottles, and attacking individuals with wooden sticks. Windows were shattered, students were beaten, and lights were knocked out, according to those present.

Two SFI leaders - Asika, president, and Sreehari, secretary - sustained serious injuries and required stitches and further treatment.

In its press release, the SFI also alleged that elected members of the ABVP-led Students’ Union participated in the violence, and that ABVP members shouted “Goli maaro saalon ko” (“shoot them”) in front of the police, who allegedly failed to intervene.

The SFI has demanded strict action from the university administration, and a formal police complaint is expected. The ABVP said it would meet the Vice-Chancellor to question how the play received approval in the first place.

The University of Hyderabad had not issued a public statement at the time of publication.

This article was written by a student interning with The News Minute