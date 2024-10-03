‘Unconditionally retracting comments’: Min Surekha apologises to Samantha and Akkineni family

After facing severe backlash for her comments on the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Samantha, Telangana’s Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha issued an apology for her remarks against the Akkineni family and Samantha. The Minister acknowledged that she unintentionally caused hurt to Samantha while criticising BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

“I do not have any hatred or angst against others. Unfortunately, I brought up the name of a family during my outburst. It was unintentional,” the Minister said on Thursday, October 3.

Earlier, the Minister had expressed apology and unconditionally retracted her comments. “My comments are meant to question a leader's belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me.. but also an ideal..If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments.. (sic)” Konda Surekha wrote on X.