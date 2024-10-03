‘We will not tolerate’: Jt NTR and others in Tollywood condemn Minister Konda Surekha

Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha’s deplorable remarks have been condemned by the Telugu film fraternity. Actors Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Nani, Khushbu Sundar, Roja Selvamani and others, have issued statements against Konda Surekha’s remarks. The fraternity said they will not tolerate such behavior by political leaders.
A day earlier, Konda Surekha had said defamatory things about former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and actor Nagarjuna. She made wild speculations about KTR being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.
Chiranjeevi said that politicians should not drag unconnected people into their slugfest and make “distasteful fictional allegations.”
“I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members. No one should stoop to this level for scoring political points by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slug fest and make distasteful fictional allegations.”
“We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples. Trust the concerned will make amends and withdraw these malicious remarks immediately,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement issued on Thursday, October 3.
Terming Surekha’s actions of dragging celebrities for her politics as a “new low”, Jr NTR said that the Telugu film industry will not remain silent if baseless allegations are made against them.
“Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. We should rise above this and maintain respect for each other’s boundaries. Let’s ensure our society does not normalize such reckless behavior in democratic India.”
“Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It’s not just about actors or cinema. This is not abt any political party. It is not okay for someone in such a respectable position to talk such utter baseless rubbish infront of media and think that it is okay. We all should condemn such practice which will reflect poorly on our society. (sic), Nani wrote.
BJP leader, actor and former member of the National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar also slammed Konda Surekha and asked her to apologize. “I thought it was only those who need 2 minute fame and indulge in yellow journalism speak this language. But here, I see an absolute disgrace to womanhood.”
“Konda Surekha garu, I am sure some values were instilled in you. Where have they flown out of the window? A person in a responsible position cannot make such baseless, appalling and degrading statements about my industry, my place of worship. Cinema industry will not be a mute spectator to such abuse anymore. Enough is enough. You have to apologise, as woman to another woman, to the entire movie industry for such baseless and false allegations. Democracy in India is not a one way traffic, but we shall refrain from stooping to your level.”
Former Minister and actor Roja Selvamani had also condemned Konda Surekha’s remarks.