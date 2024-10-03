‘We will not tolerate’: Jt NTR and others in Tollywood condemn Minister Konda Surekha

Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha’s deplorable remarks have been condemned by the Telugu film fraternity. Actors Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Nani, Khushbu Sundar, Roja Selvamani and others, have issued statements against Konda Surekha’s remarks. The fraternity said they will not tolerate such behavior by political leaders.

A day earlier, Konda Surekha had said defamatory things about former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and actor Nagarjuna. She made wild speculations about KTR being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

Chiranjeevi said that politicians should not drag unconnected people into their slugfest and make “distasteful fictional allegations.”

“I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members. No one should stoop to this level for scoring political points by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slug fest and make distasteful fictional allegations.”

“We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples. Trust the concerned will make amends and withdraw these malicious remarks immediately,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement issued on Thursday, October 3.