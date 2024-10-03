Samantha and Naga Chaitanya condemn Minister Surekha’s speculations on their divorce

Reacting to Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha’s deplorable remarks, actor Samantha on Wednesday, October 2 issued a statement, asking the Minister to refrain from speculating about her divorce. The actor said that her divorce with Naga Chaitanya was with mutual consent and amicable with no “political conspiracy” involved.

Earlier in the day, Konda Surekha had said defamatory things about former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and actor Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s father. She made wild speculations about KTR being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

On her Instagram story, Samantha shared, “To come out and work, To survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, To fall in love & to fall out of love, To still stand up and fight. It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into - please don't trivialise it.”

“I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy. My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. Communities To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so.”

Actor Naga Chaitanya also condemned Surekha for involuntarily dragging them into a political conspiracy. The actor said that the political leader exploiting their personal matters was “shameful.”

In a statement issued on X, the actor shared, “The decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults.”

“However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family. Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful.”