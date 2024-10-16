Telangana govt gives HYDRAA additional powers to protect public assets in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has conferred new powers on HYDRAA under the GHMC Act on Wednesday, October 16. HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency), constituted by the Congress led Telangana is now empowered to protect all public assets including roads, drains, water bodies, parks etc belonging to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation or the state government. The government action comes even as HYDRAA’s constitution and powers have been challenged in court and Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court had questioned HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath over arbitrary action.

The government order issued by the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development ministry noted that HYDRAA has been issued powers under Section 374B of the GHMC Act.

Section 374B read in this context empowers HYDRAA for the purpose of “leveling, metalling, paving, channelling, widening or otherwise to carry out any repair to the public streets.”