‘Don’t try to please political bosses’: Telangana HC slams HYDRAA chief

The Telangana High Court on Monday, September 30, came down heavily on Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath and Ameenpur Tahsildar over the recent demolitions in the city.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the demolition of a house in Kistareddypet gram panchayat in Ameenpur near Hyderabad on Sunday, September 22. Petitioners said the actions flouted interim directions issued by the High Court to maintain status quo. According to reports , HYDRAA had demolished 28 houses and sheds allegedly within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Kukatpally Lake and Nalla Cheruvu.

The court on September 27 had directed Ranganath and Ameenpur Tahsildar to appear before the court on Monday to explain their stand.

Justice K Lakshman asked the Tahsildar if they were unaware of the HC order not to demolish houses on a holiday. “Why wasn’t the property owner given 48 hours to vacate the property? Are you aware of the principles of natural justice – even before hanging a person he's asked what is his last wish. How can you demolish without following due process of law,” the bench said.

The court asked HYDRAA to give clarifications regarding FTL and status of all lakes and ponds in gram panchayat and municipalities. The agency has been demolishing buildings, which they call as encroachments, in the FTL and buffer zones of such water bodies. Recently the suicide of a middle-aged woman from Kukatpally in Hyderabad fearing demolition of her house by HYDRAA had led to strong protests against the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government. The Opposition termed the suicide ‘state-sanctioned’ murder.

When commissioner Ranganath tried to explain that HYDRAA was a ‘coordinating agency’ and proceeded with the demolition based on the tahsildar’s request, the court asked if the High Court was also under threat. “If Charminar tahsildar asks you to send men and machinery on a Sunday to demolish the High Court building, will you send men and machinery. Disaster management does not mean only demolitions. Government land should be protected, but please follow procedure,” the court noted .

Justice K Lakshnaman warned the authorities not to land in trouble by trying ‘to please their political and executive bosses’. The court has directed the chairman and tahsildar to file counter affidavits by October 17. “Authorities and petitioners should maintain the status quo until then,” the court said.