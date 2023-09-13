Telangana elections likely to be delayed in view of ‘One Nation, One Election’: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the state Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for December 2023 might be postponed to coincide with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. On Tuesday, September 12, KTR said “If the state elections were to be held in December, the schedule will have to be announced in the first week of October but that doesn’t seem likely”. KTR also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to postpone elections in five states including Telangana.

“The BJP is employing cheap political stunts like the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fearful of a defeat. The proposal and renaming India are tactics to divert public attention,” he said. KTR also said that the postponement would give the Telangana government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to complete any pertinent projects which were still pending.

The minister noted that further details on Telangana Assembly elections would be clarified after the special session of Parliament to be held next week. The Union government has formed a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind to make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections.

“In case elections to the Lok Sabha and the Telangana legislature take place simultaneously, CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) would continue as the chief minister till the election process is completed,” he added.