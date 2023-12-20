Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge spar with KTR over ‘edited’ video

A war of words has broken out between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge too has joined the war of words.
The subject of the back and forth is a 12-second video showing Siddaramaiah in the Assembly, purportedly claiming to have no money to implement his party’s poll promises. It was initially taken up by BJP leaders, prompting Siddaramaiah to issue a clarificatory statement. On Sunday, December 17, CM Siddaramaiah , “In a concerning turn of events, certain BJP leaders like Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, and others have engaged in spreading misleading information about me. The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the Congress's inability to fulfill promises made in 2023.”
The CM also attached the “unedited video” to his statement. “Contrary to the manipulated narrative, the unaltered video clearly reflects my remarks in the Assembly ... I cited the fact that Yediyurappa, in 2009, had stated that they didn't have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections,” he wrote.
Siddaramaiah also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oust Ashwath Narayan and CT Ravi from the party “if he stands for truth.” The CM wrote, “It is now evident that [BJP’s] entire machinery works to spread fake news. From Narendra Modi to CT Ravi, their agenda is to manipulate through fake news.”
KTR arrived on the scene two days later. Quoting the posted by the handle , KTR , “No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM! Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?”
KTR’s outrage over the lack of “basic research and planning” was answered by Siddaramaiah himself, who told him off by that the BRS didn’t even know how to verify fake and edited content. “Mr., Do you know why your party lost in the Telangana Elections? Because you don't even know how to verify what is fake and edited, and what is truth. creates fake edited videos, and your party circulates them. Yours is a perfect B Team of BJP,” the Karnataka CM said. He also directed KTR to his detailed post explaining that the video was edited to distort his statement.
KTR’s party Bharat Rashtra Samithi had just recently faced an electoral defeat in Telangana, costing his father K Chandrasekhar Rao the chief ministerial post that he had occupied for the past decade.
Within a few hours of Siddaramaiah’s post, KTR came back to attribute the BRS’s failure in Telangana to the Congress’s “[shameless misleading of] the people of Telangana with fake promises.”
He , “Dear Sri Siddaramaiah Garu, We’ve lost the election because your party had shamelessly misled the people of Telangana with Fake promises. Dec 9th, 2023 has passed, but where is the: Rythu Bharosa promised to farmers, tenant farmers and farm labourers; Rs 2 Lakhs Farm Loan Waiver; Rs 4000 welfare pension; Rs 500 Gas Cylinder; Rs 2500 your party had promised to every woman; Mega DSC announcement in first cabinet; Providing legal sanctity to 6 guarantees in first cabinet. Are these promises fake or are your party leaders who promised these schemes fake?”
KTR ended his retort with, “Also care to explain why you lost elections in three other states?”
Elections were held to the Assemblies of five states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The BJP had won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
The polls to the Telangana Assembly were held on November 30, and the results announced on December 3. Revanth Reddy swore in as the Chief Minister on December 9. Even during the campaigns, Congress’s influence on the elections in Telangana was a topic of contention. Days after Congress in Telangana announced its six guarantees, KTR had accused the Karnataka government of imposing a 'political election tax' on Bengaluru builders to fund the Telangana Congress. The elections even witnessed a Hyderabad vs Bengaluru debate.
While Siddaramaiah seems to have chosen not to further engage in the public war of words, the posts have received responses from supporters of both parties from Telangana and Karnataka.
On Wednesday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge entered the debate, , “Looks like gaaru has taken BJP’s bait of lies and manipulation. I am sure such fake narratives will now be a daily affair since BRS & BJP are thick as thieves.” Priyank even used the occasion to plug his Ministry’s proposed fact check unit. “This is why the government of Karnataka is coming up with a cell to combat misinformation and fake news,” he said.
KTR , “Hi Priyank Ji, Glad you too decided to join the issue. Are these statements from your leader Rahul Gandhi about employment to two lakh Karnataka youth and from Deputy CM on empty treasury also fake?”
He went on to offer advice to Priyank, saying, “Buddy, [BRS] defeated all the BJP bigwigs in Telangana including all three of their MPs, not the Congress party. Better be careful/prepared before you get carried away by propaganda of Sunil and team.”