Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge spar with KTR over ‘edited’ video

A war of words has broken out between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge too has joined the war of words.

The subject of the back and forth is a 12-second video showing Siddaramaiah in the Assembly, purportedly claiming to have no money to implement his party’s poll promises. It was initially taken up by BJP leaders, prompting Siddaramaiah to issue a clarificatory statement. On Sunday, December 17, CM Siddaramaiah wrote , “In a concerning turn of events, certain BJP leaders like Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, and others have engaged in spreading misleading information about me. The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the Congress's inability to fulfill promises made in 2023.”

The CM also attached the “unedited video” to his statement. “Contrary to the manipulated narrative, the unaltered video clearly reflects my remarks in the Assembly ... I cited the fact that Yediyurappa, in 2009, had stated that they didn't have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections,” he wrote.