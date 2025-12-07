IndiGo cancels 117 flights at Hyderabad airport

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Chaos continued to prevail at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as 117 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Sunday, December 7.

For the sixth consecutive day, the airline cancelled flights across India, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

A total of 117 IndiGo flights have been cancelled for the day at Hyderabad, an airport spokesman said. These include 56 arrivals and 61 departures.

This is one of the highest numbers of flights to be cancelled in six days at Hyderabad. However, the cancellations have come down compared to Friday and Saturday.

The airline had cancelled 144 flights on Saturday and 155 on Friday.