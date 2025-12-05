Stranded passengers sleep on floors, attend wedding reception online amid IndiGo delays

Across India’s busiest airports on Friday, December 5, passengers slept on the floor, stood in unmoving queues and searched for missing bags as IndiGo’s ongoing operational collapse stretched into a fourth day, forcing the airline to halt all Delhi departures and cancel hundreds of flights nationwide.

The disruption, which has left hundreds stranded, intensified after IndiGo suspended all departures from Delhi Airport until midnight. This came a day after the carrier scrapped more than 550 domestic and international flights, with routes connecting Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa among the worst affected.

According to reports, cancellations on Thursday at individual airports included 118 in Mumbai, 100 in Bengaluru, 75 in Hyderabad, 35 in Kolkata, 26 in Chennai and 11 in Goa, with multiple other airports reporting disruptions.

Hours-long waits, no communication

Across airports, passengers reported hours-long queues, little or no staff presence, and uncertainty over rebooking options. Many shared images on X showing people sleeping on luggage, packed check-in halls and piles of unattended bags.

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong was among the many stranded at the airport. In a post on X, Simon said his flight to Deoghar in Jharkhand was cancelled, where he intended to attend the wedding of one of his staff members. “Lost for words,” Simon stated.

A video posted by X user Ayush Kuchya has become the face of the outrage, showing distressed passengers waiting for hours with no communication from the airline. In the clip, a visibly overwhelmed passenger breaks down, pleading, “Someone please tell my boss not to fire me,” fearing workplace consequences due to the delay.

Another flier said they were told the flight could not take off because “the captain hadn’t arrived,” while an elderly passenger said, “I don’t trust them anymore.”

One user posted from Bengaluru airport: “Spent the last 4h at Bangalore airport. Some people have been here for more than 13 hours… Thousands stranded (sic).”

A visibly angry father could be seen speaking irritably to a member of the Indigo crew. “I need a sanitary pad for my daughter,” he could be heard saying. In another post on X, a couple could be seen attending their own reception via a video call from the Bhubaneshwar airport after their flight to Hubballi in Karnataka was cancelled. The bride’s parents were forced to sit on the reception stage in their place owing to the mishap.