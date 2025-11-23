Explainer: What is the Formula E case, in which KTR is set to be prosecuted

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following nearly 11 months of back and forth, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma on November 20 granted the state government permission to prosecute Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E case.

KTR has been accused of corruption while making arrangements for Formula E car races held in 2023 while the BRS was in power in the state.

The Congress government has alleged that funds worth nearly Rs 55 crore were transferred from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to the London-based Formula E Operations (FEO) Limited without the requisite approvals.

The case took several twists and turns until Governor Jishnu Dev cleared the state government’s file sent to him on September 9, seeking his permission to begin prosecution proceedings.

The Governor had in December 2024 granted permission to file a case against KTR after the state government held legal consultations with the Attorney General.

The state Cabinet had discussed and handed over the case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who filed their First Information Report (FIR) on December 19.

The ACB named KTR as accused one (A1), former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) principal secretary Arvind Kumar as A2, a former Chief Engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), BLN Reddy, as A3, sports consultant Guvvada Krishna Rao as A4 and co-founder of the Formula E championship Alberto Longo as A5.

In the eleven months following December 2024, the state government made several attempts to bring KTR to book but were met with legal and procedural hurdles. At one point, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy even expressed his frustrations over the Governor’s delay in granting necessary permissions.

Revanth told media persons that an amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2018 mandated the Governor's permission to even examine a Minister’s conduct. Permission from the Governor was also required to file the chargesheet against KTR.

“Two months have lapsed but the permission is yet to be given for prosecution,” the CM had said and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to “save” KTR. "Even if he (KTR) is arrested without the Governor's permission, he can secure bail within ten minutes and go scot-free," Revanth had said.

What is the ACB’s case?

The case took root shortly after the Congress assumed power in Telangana in December 2023. The newly formed government allegedly detected payment of Rs 45 crore in two installments to the London-based Formula E Operations Limited (FEOL), which runs the Formula E championship races for single-seater electric cars on street circuits.

The ACB accused leaders in the former BRS government of transferring money in British pounds to Formula E, violating the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rules. The RBI imposed a fine of Rs 8 crore on the then BRS-led government. The transfer allegedly took place without RBI permission even before a formal agreement was signed. Further, according to the ACB, the transfer was made when the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly elections was in force in October 2023.

When the agreement was finally signed, then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was allegedly not involved in the matter. The money was released by HMDA on instructions from then MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar with KTR’s backing. The payment was confirmed by Arvind Kumar in his written reply to a notice served by the new Chief Secretary Shanti Kumar after the change of government.