Formula E cancels Hyderabad race, says disappointed with Telangana govt

Putting an end to all speculations, Formula E on Friday, January 5, announced the cancellation of the much hyped Hyderabad E-Prix Round 4, which was scheduled to take place on February 10. The event had to be cancelled following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on 30 October 2023.

In a statement, the organisers said that the Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. “FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws. All of FEO’s rights in that regard are reserved,” the statement said.

The Hyderabad E-Prix would have been the only official FIA World Championship event in India in 2024 and was part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana.