Congress govt clamping down on press freedom, says Telugu Scribe reporter after 4th FIR

A week after being granted bail on October 16, Telugu Scribe journalist Gowtham Pothagoni, who already has three FIRs against him, learnt that the police had registered a fourth one. Gowtham was arrested on October 7 for posting a video of a farmer, Mallaya, who praised K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former Telangana CM and chief of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Like the three FIRs that TNM reported on earlier, the fourth too was registered under sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to creation and publication of content intended to incite public mischief, insults to promote breach of peace and promoting enmity between different groups. He has also been charged with Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Gowtham now suspects that there could be more. “There are several more FIRs and I'm in the process of tracking them down,” he told TNM.

In all the FIRs he has been accused of ‘attempting to create political tensions and promoting disharmony among the public’ and ‘insulting Telangana government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’.