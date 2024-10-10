Telangana journalist arrested for video of farmer praising KCR, criticising CM Revanth

Gowtham Pothagoni, a journalist with digital news portal Telugu Scribe, was arrested in Telangana on Monday, October 7, and has been charged with ‘attempting to create political tensions and promoting disharmony among the public’ and ‘insulting Telangana government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’. This comes seven months after the journalist posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account where a farmer expressed his resentment towards the Telangana government, led by the Congress party. The arrests were based on four FIRs filed against Gowtham in September, three of which were solely based on this video. It's unclear why the complaints were filed in September over a video that went viral in March.

A total of four FIRs were registered against Gowtham — three naming him and the fourth FIR naming both Gowtham and his employer, Telugu Scribe. “Gowtham was picked up in Bengaluru by the police on Monday and was brought to Hyderabad on Tuesday. He should have been produced before the magistrate earlier but they didn’t bring him to the magistrate until 5.30 in the morning,” Gowtham’s mother told TNM. Gowtham is currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail.

On March 12, 2024, Gowtham posted a video on X of a farmer residing in Nalgonda, with the caption: “During a leisure trip of mine, I faced a heartbreaking incident yesterday. A farmer named Mallayya from Mushampalli village in Nalgonda district asked me to personally record a video of him and send it to KCR garu.” KCR — K Chandrashekhar Rao — is the former Chief Minister of Telangana and the chief of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party.