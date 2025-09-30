YouTuber Felix Gerald arrested, accused of spreading Karur stampede disinformation

Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30, for allegedly spreading false information about the Karur stampede, which has so far claimed 41 lives. He was taken into custody from his residence in Nungambakkam, Chennai.

According to the police, Felix, who runs the YouTube channel RedPix, spread disinformation regarding the stampede that took place during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally on September 27. The police are yet to disclose further details about the case.

A vocal critic of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, Felix’s arrest comes amid the state’s crackdown on online disinformation and alleged attempts to malign the government. Officials said that 25 cases have been registered against individuals spreading fake news on social media.

This is not his first run-in with the DMK government. In 2024, he was arrested along with YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for airing an interview in which Shankar made derogatory remarks about women police personnel. He was later granted bail on July 31 by the Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, in connection with the Karur stampede, police have arrested TVK’s Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary Paun Raj.