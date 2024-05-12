After ‘Savukku’ Shankar, Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald arrested over derogatory remarks

Felix Gerald, editor of the YouTube channel RedPix, was arrested in New Delhi by a special team of police from Tamil Nadu, on the night of Friday, May 10. He has been named as the second accused in at least two cases - the ones registered in Coimbatore and Trichy cyber crime cells– for conducting and streaming an interview in which YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar made derogatory remarks about women police personnel.

His arrest came a day after the Madras High Court made critical oral remarks, while hearing his anticipatory bail petition, that some YouTube channels have become a “menace” and that Felix should have been named as the first accused in the case for prompting Shankar to make such a statement.

Shankar has been booked in seven cases, four of which pertain to this interview. In the interview, he alleged that women police personnel were giving sexual favours to a senior police officer in order to get promotions. Felix was named the second accused in the case at Trichy, which was registered based on a complaint filed by Musiri DSP MA Yasmin.