Chennai One digital ticketing app and the need for higher transparency from MTC

As per MTC’s official Key Performance Indicators which are not always transparently defined, the buses have a utilisation rate of 85%. But MTC’s own annual report for 2023-24 says that it saw 24 lakh lost trips.

This gap between the utilisation metric and the lost trips analysis is difficult to understand with the limited information shared publicly by MTC. But it possibly reflects a failure of management, resource allocation, and public policy. This is especially worrying given MTC's potential surplus of around 8,000 crew members against the Corporation’s frequent claims of crew shortage.

These operational challenges also carry a devastating financial burden. MTC’s modernisation is heavily financed by international loans, notably World Bank support, which subsidise private operators via Gross Cost Contracts (GCC) at around Rs 77/km. These debts are ultimately shouldered by the public.

The Policy Barrier: The Crisis of Transparency

Operational inefficiency most severely impacts social progress, exposing schemes such as Vidiyal Payanam to failure.

MTC's failure to provide transparent data on converting deluxe buses to ordinary (pink) buses, coupled with necessary scrapping of older buses, means the critical pink buses are effectively shrinking from a commuter’s perspective.

Figures from the state Department of Information and Public Relations show that the number of pink buses have gone down from 1,500 in November 2024 to 1,212 in September 2025. After scrapping older buses, the MTC issued instructions to paint its BS4 Red Bus (a relatively newer fleet of buses) pink and operate them as ordinary fare or pink buses. But MTC hasn’t been transparent about how many such red buses have been changed to pink.

This intentional lack of verifiable daily operational data is a profound governance failure, obscuring the true state of affairs from public representatives and policymakers.

When vital operational data—including the status of pink buses, crew allocation, and contract burdens—is locked away, it prevents informed policy-making.

This failure extends to mandated technology, such as the non-enforcement of 100% GPS tracking required by procurement norms. Policymakers currently rely on opaque internal KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), but effective governance demands radical transparency, ensuring decisions are grounded in the verifiable reality of the road, not closed-door figures.

The Solution: Digital Data to Enforce Accountability

To close this chasm, the digital future of MTC must pivot from consuming commuters’ personal data (a key issue given the need for privacy-preserving solutions) to publishing operator efficiency data in real-time.

The data asymmetry is staggering: the state gains real-time data on commuters via the app, yet the public receives only vague, historical numbers in an annual PDF report.

Citizen accountability tools, such as the Right to Information (RTI) process, annual reports, and policy notes in the Legislative Assembly are in desperate need of a digital overhaul.

If governance is transforming to collect real-time personal data through these apps, it must reciprocally publish real-time governance data in readily consumable digital formats. This transparency is the prerequisite for accountability.

Even as the state experiments with the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, thereby proxy privatising public transit operations, the buses remain a definitive public asset. Therefore, the public must still own the resulting efficiency data, enforcing accountability for the massive subsidies paid.

This demand must be rooted in the concept of citizen ownership—the spirit of "Ithu Ungal Soththu - This is your property," popularised by the classic Vadivelu joke.

A digital mechanism for vigilance is needed to crowdsource and display real-time failure data, forcing operational efficiency. This ensures the Rs 77/km paid out of public debt translates to a safe, reliable, and respectful journey.

True transport modernisation requires recognising that the bus system belongs to the citizens, and granting them the digital tools to enforce that ownership. The failure to offer operational data is MTC’s biggest unkept promise.

While the Chennai One app solves the trivial issue of physical ‘balance change’, the true balance owed to the public is systemic accountability in the form of verifiable, digital operational data.

Only by making this shift from transactional convenience to systemic transparency can CUMTA realistically expect citizens to choose public transit over private vehicles, moving beyond mere payment conveniences to genuine trust and modernisation.