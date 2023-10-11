Why a statue of Ashoka is on a long yatra to Ambedkar’s Dheekshabhoomi

On October 5, a 10 ft tall bronze statue of King Ashoka – an icon central to the Buddhist movement – rolled into Chennai city and made its way to the Ambedkar Manimandapam in Adyar. The statue, made in Nagapattinam district, is being taken across multiple states as part of Ashoka-Ambedkar Dhamma Yatra to a historic site: The Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where Dr Ambedkar, alongside nearly half a million Dalits, converted to Buddhism. The yatra, undertaken by the Buddhist Fraternity Council, aims to build alliances in various states among Ambedkarite Buddhists.

The rally began at the Ambedkar Manimandapam and made its way to the old South Indian Buddhist Vihara and then to the new South Indian Buddhist Vihara, in Perambur, which was the final stop for the day. Activists, monks, members of Tamil Buddhist sangam of women and children and political leaders like the Dravida Kazhagam’s (DK) president K Veeramani, gathered to assert their solidarity with the rally.

Speaking to TNM, Bharathi Prabhu, one of the organisers, quoted Ambedkar who said that ‘I believe my people will sacrifice everything to establish Buddhism in India,’ to underline the significance of the event. Buddhism means sacrifice, said Bharathi.

And for each participant of the rally, Buddhism means something different. To the youngsters of the Tamil Buddhist sangam, Nila Dhamma, Buddhism means freedom. Tharani and Akshatha, teenagers who are a part of the sangam, said they’re proud to be part of a sangam dedicated to women and children. They pointed out that most Buddhist sangams tend to be male-dominated.

“We all know, wherever it may be, whether a profession or a movement, women have not come into those spaces easily. It has only been through the struggle of many leaders and movements,” said Tharani who is 14-years-old. “Our role models are Babasaheb Ambedkar and King Ashoka. Babasaheb ensured equality for women. It is also on us to take the fight forward,” she said. Fifteen-year-old Akshatha said an emphasis on rationality is what separates Buddhism from other religions, “The Buddha tells us to test his ideals for ourselves. Don’t follow an ideal simply because I have told you, do it only if it feels right to you, is what he says. We feel blessed to walk such a path of freedom,” she said.