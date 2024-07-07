What we know so far about BSP leader Armstrong’s murder in Chennai

An ambush before the attack

On the day of the attack, Armstrong was visiting the site of his under-construction house, like he had done almost every day since February.

The site is located on Venugopal Swamy Kovil street in Perambur—a narrow 16 feet lane. Armstrong’s office is only 50 metres away from here and so is the Perambur police station. Armstrong had been visiting the construction site to oversee the building’s progress. It was common knowledge that he spent most of his time here either for party work, to check in on the construction or for the occasional carrom board game with the neighbourhood youth.

Venugopal Swamy Kovil street is also just a 100 metres away from the Perambur barracks and is a densely populated residential area. On the day he was killed, Armstrong was at the construction site as per his usual routine. He arrived at the site around 3:30 pm and spoke with the building contractor for a while.

While workers wrapped up for the day, Armstrong made arrangements over the phone for more cement and brick, his friend Prasad told TNM.

At around 7.15 pm, Armstrong was chatting with his friends, Veeramani and Balaji, when four unidentified men attacked him from behind. Veeramani and Balaji rushed to his rescue but were assaulted and pushed into a 10-foot-deep pit dug up during the construction work.

Police sources said that the attackers intended to kill Armstrong and had even come prepared to use country-made bombs to overpower him. “The police teams have seized a machete and a bag containing two country-made bombs,” the source added.

As Veeramani and Balaji raised an alarm, witnesses saw a group of men flashing machetes running towards the corner of the street.

What the CCTV footage shows

Police have obtained two sets of CCTV footage which show a person carrying a bag and a machete fleeing on foot. He is followed by men on three bikes, also armed with machetes, escaping from the spot. Armstrong’s friends said that the attack and the escape route had clearly been planned. In another CCTV clip, four men can be seen running down a street. Three of these men appear together first, before the fourth man follows a few seconds later, looking over his shoulder.

Just hours after the murder, TV channels began flashing news of eight suspects surrendering before the police. Later in the night, the Chennai police announced that eight men, whom they say were the same ones seen in the CCTV footage, had been arrested. At this juncture, police said that Armstrong had been killed in retaliation for the murder of an A+ category (most notorious) history sheeter, Arcot Suresh, in August 2023. According to the police, Suresh’s brother Ponnai Balu and other gang members believed Armstrong had a role in Suresh’s killing. The police sources TNM spoke to said that they believe Suresh considered Armstrong a rival.

By the time the police made these revelations, anger in the Dalit community against the ruling DMK and the city police was mounting. Armstrong was known widely across the state for his efforts to promote Dr Ambedkar’s Navayana Buddhism. He was also a well-loved leader in north Chennai, where he lived, and his violent murder sparked outrage and protests. Neither the BSP nor those close to Armstrong are convinced by the police’s stance that his murder was a revenge plot orchestrated by gangsters.

Armstrong’s party workers believe that Arcot Suresh’s brother Ponnai Balu and others are not capable of planning such an elaborate operation. Speaking to TNM, Swikin, advocate and BSP’s Mylapore area secretary, said the police are trying to close the case by recording the arrest of eight people. “We feel there is someone who has provided support to Ponnai Balu and his gang. We have seen many cases in the past where fake perpetrators have surrendered to the police after the incident, and the real perpetrators are never caught. We want the police to investigate the involvement of some powerful people,” he added.

The BSP and the DMK’s ally in the state, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have plainly stated their mistrust in the Chennai police’s investigation and have demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the case. The statements of VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan demanding a probe by a central agency and casting aspersions on the reliability of the state police have left the DMK embarrassed.

Dalit activists and the BSP alleged that the arrested men were mere ‘scapegoats’. The police, meanwhile, insisted there was no political or caste motive to Armstrong’s murder.

Opposition leaders, including Edappadi K Palanisamy, K Annamalai, and Anbumani Ramadoss, came down heavily on the state government, asking how badly could the law and order have deteriorated in Tamil Nadu that the state president of a national party could be murdered in the capital city.

What was the motive?

Addressing a press conference on July 6, Sandeep Rathore said, “There are more people we are looking for. Something appears to have transpired when Arcot Suresh was in prison. We are still probing that angle. Earlier, he [Armstrong] was a history sheeter, and then the court closed the cases against him.” He added that Ponnai Balu had seven cases against him as well.

It added to the consternation of Armstrong’s supporters that Rathore pointed to cases against Armstrong, most of them related to cheating cases and scams, even though all the cases had been closed by the courts. The slain leader’s supporters have consistently accused the state government of maligning his reputation to cover up the crime.