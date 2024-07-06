Tamil Nadu's law and order comes under fire following BSP chief Armstrong’s murder

The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is under fire following the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong outside his house in Perambur of Chennai. The opposition party in the state All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has made critical remarks about the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioning how bad the law and order situation has been in the state if the state leader of a national party is killed in the state capital. BSP supremo Mayawati condemned the brutal killing and demanded the state government to punish the guilty persons. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has stated that all the accused have been arrested by the police the same night and that he has ordered the police to act swiftly in the case.
Expressing his condolences and shock at the murder, CM Stalin said, “Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police have arrested those involved in the murder overnight. I would like to convey my deepest condolences and condolences to all of Armstrong's party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law.”
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his condolences and shock at the murder, and added, “How to criticise the law and order situation under the DMK regime when the state leader of a national party is brutally killed? How do criminals get the courage to kill? I strongly condemn the DMK Chief Minister who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are being committed continuously without fear of repercussions, including from the police, government and law.” He also demanded the arrest of those involved in the murder and that the government must ensure that his funeral is performed without any interferences.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP leader Mayawati condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the DMK Chief Minister who has pushed law and order to such a level that crimes are being committed continuously without fear of anything like police, government and law,” Mayawati said.
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, expressed his condolences and condemned the state government for the law and order situation. He said that advocate Armstrong has worked hard for the upliftment of the downtrodden since the day he came into public life and helped students from oppressed communities to get educated, including financial support. “Armstrong was destined to rise to the highest positions in Tamil Nadu politics. Being very young in age, I was sure that he would reach many heights in state politics,” he said and added that his demise was an irreparable loss to the Dalit developmental politics.
“Armstrong was the state leader of the recognized National Party. If such a person is hacked to death by a gang in a busy area, it is very easy to understand how badly law and order has broken down in Tamil Nadu,” Anbumani said. Further, stating that it was the responsibility of the intelligence to identify any threats and conspiracy against a political party leader, he alleged that Armstrong's assassination showed that intelligence had failed in the state. He also demanded that CM Stalin, who has the law and order portfolio in the state, should take responsibility for the murder and make sure that action is taken to prevent such incidents.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said, “Deeply shocked by the news of the brutal murder of the State President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Thiru Armstrong avl, in Chennai today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & the cadres of the Bahujan Samaj Party at this time. Violence & brutality has no place in our society but has become a norm in TN in the last 3 years under the DMK regime. Having left the law & order of the State in shatters, Thiru @mkstalin should ask himself if he has the moral responsibility to continue as the CM of the State.”
Several other political leaders, Dalit intellectuals and activists also expressed their shock and condolences at the murder of Armstrong.