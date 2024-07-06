Tamil Nadu's law and order comes under fire following BSP chief Armstrong’s murder

The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is under fire following the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong outside his house in Perambur of Chennai. The opposition party in the state All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has made critical remarks about the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioning how bad the law and order situation has been in the state if the state leader of a national party is killed in the state capital. BSP supremo Mayawati condemned the brutal killing and demanded the state government to punish the guilty persons. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has stated that all the accused have been arrested by the police the same night and that he has ordered the police to act swiftly in the case.

Expressing his condolences and shock at the murder, CM Stalin said, “Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police have arrested those involved in the murder overnight. I would like to convey my deepest condolences and condolences to all of Armstrong's party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law.”