What DMK MP A Raja actually said about Ramayana and Jai Sri Ram

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja’s recent speech on the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan – which has been weaponised by Hindutva supporters – has led to a controversy with many accusing him of being ‘anti-Hindu.’ Addressing a gathering at Gobichettipalayam on March 3, on the day of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s birthday celebrations, Raja had said that he will not respect the god or the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan which symbolises religious intolerance. A part of this has now been cropped and circulated on social media by handles associated with the right-wing, calling it ‘hate speech’.

Raja’s speech spans nearly an hour and multiple clips from it of about two minutes each have been cut out and circulated. In one such video shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT department in-charge Amit Malviya, Raja is heard saying, “If you say this is the God. If this is your Jai Sri Ram, if this is your Bharat Mata Ki Jai, we will never accept that Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata. Tamil Nadu won’t accept. You go and tell, we’re enemies of Ram.” The context, however, has been cropped out.

In the speech, Raja is seen talking about how the convicts in Bilkis Bano case were welcomed by BJP supporters following their release from prisons with celebratory slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’. “There is a woman called Bilkis Bano. She was 23 or 24 years old, with a six-month-old child. She and 13 other Muslims wearing purdah and skull caps were walking. RSS persons who came from the opposite direction terrorised them by shouting Jai Shri Ram,” Raja said.