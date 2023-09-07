DMK's A Raja says Sanatana Dharma a social disgrace like HIV and leprosy, BJP slams him

After Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja too has made a statement likening Sanatana Dharma to illnesses like leprosy and HIV leading to criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raja made the statement while speaking at a protest meeting organised by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) in Valluvar Kottam of Chennai, on Wednesday, September 6.

The DMK leader said he was ready for a debate on Sanatana Dharma and challenged the Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to organise one in any place and time of their choice in Delhi. Raja said that the statement of Udhayanidhi was discussed widely throughout India and that he had criticised Sanatana Dharma “softly”.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, on September 2, had said that Sanatana Dharma should not just be opposed but eradicated “like Malaria and Dengue. Pointing to this, Raja said, “He put it so softly saying that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated like malaria and dengue. But neither malaria nor dengue has a social stigma attached to it. People are not disgusted by it. But Sanatana Dharma, which has to be seen with disgust, can be compared with leprosy which was once stigmatised; now it is HIV. We should see Sanatana Dharma like leprosy and HIV.”

The statement evoked criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sharing a screenshot of a news channel report that said “A Raja has compared Sanatan Dharma to HIV, leprosy” in Hindi, BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said on X platform that A Raja has targeted “80% of Bharat’s population” through his speech.

“After Udhaynidhi Stalin, it is now DMK’s A Raja, who denigrates Sanatan Dharma… This is nothing but unadulterated hate speech, targeting 80% of Bharat’s population, who follow Sanatan Dharma. This is the true character of Congress led I.N.D.I Alliance, who think demeaning Hindus is the only way to win elections. Was this decided in the Mumbai meet?”