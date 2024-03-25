Vocalists Ranjani-Gayatri respond to N Murali, call for inclusion in Music Academy

Ranjani-Gayatri said that they would be the happiest when they witness performances from underprivileged communities. “We immensely respect this hallowed institution and it will be the happiest day for us and for millions of people to see star performers emerge from underprivileged communities and dominate this stage. We want to see the day when the TTK auditorium is filled up with a diverse inclusive crowd from all communities and religious minorities.”

Alleging that N Murali’s statement read like it was on behalf of the TM Krishna instead of the Academy, Ranjani and Gayatri said, “We were a bit surprised as to why your response reads like a release on behalf of the awardee, erasing the distinction between him and the Music Academy. But it became obvious when Mr N Ram [Director of The Hindu Publishing Group] , media hegemon, joined as an undeclared spokesperson, with his campaign branding us ‘bigoted, casteist coterie’.”

Pointing out how there is little diversity in the Academy they said that N Murali should lead by example so that people do not label him a “bigoted, casteist coterie.” The duo added, “This transformation [of inclusion] should begin at the top. Kindly start with the entrenched Executive Committee consisting of only Brahmins and royalty you have been heading for two decades. Unlike serious hardwork and the long journey it takes for artists to excel, this transformation is achievable instantly with a simple resolution and a bunch of resignations. Please consider leading by example, lest the world call it mere lip service and start branding you as a ‘bigoted, casteist coterie.”

TM Krishna has been critical of the Carnatic music industry’s casteism and classism, and has made attempts to democratise it. He was also one among the few in the industry to stand in support with survivors of sexual harassment who came out with allegations against prominent Carnatic musicians during the Me Too movement in 2018.