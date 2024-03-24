TM Krishna’s Sangita Kalanidhi award row has become a battle of ideologies

Krishna’s comments were met with significant backlash from prominent musicians such as Sudha Ragunathan, who alleged that analysing Subbulakshmi’s personal choices nearly a century later was “unjust and wrought with present day biases.” “The point on upper class hegemony is overdone. As musicians we need to be cognisant of the fact that origin, caste, creed are man-made and short sighted aspects that we are all overcoming in the movement of time. To rake these up is unnecessary. We need to be progressive and focus on the music alone and carry the legacy with pride,” she said.

Kalakshetra Foundation, a popular classical dance institute in Chennai, cancelled the launch of Krishna’s book Sebastian and Sons on its premises in 2020, after an excerpt published on The Hindu questioned the irony of Brahmins playing the mridangam — which is made of cow skin — while practising cow worship.

Krishna has also acknowledged the imbalance in power dynamics between the gurus and shishyas in classical art spaces, which in turn led to the exploitation of students at the hands of their teachers. When the Me Too movement gained momentum in Tamil Nadu in 2018, several prominent musicians in the Carnatic music industry were called out for sexual assault. Up to seven of them were dropped from the Margazhi festival that year. Speaking to The Scroll in 2018, Krishna said that harassment in the classical arts circle was an “open secret,” and that the silence surrounding it has “normalised” this behaviour.

Even when students of the Kalakshetra Foundation came out with sexual harassment allegations against their staff member, Krishna expressed his disappointment with how the institute handled the issue. “No process of enquiry will be effective unless the atmosphere is caring and compassionate towards those who are alleging sexual abuse, in these cases, young students and alumni. When the place is so hierarchical, no one will speak freely and fearlessly,” Krishna wrote in a letter to S Ramadorai , chairman of the Kalakshetra Foundation.

Now, as a bandwagon of Carnatic musicians boycotting the Music Academy conference over the felicitation of TM Krishna, citing “ideological differences” among other reasons, an array of people including politicians, writers, and activists have also come out in his support. Chief Minister MK Stalin, his sister and Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi, writer Meena Kandasamy, and N Ram, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group, have also criticised Ranjani and Gayatri for their controversial statements about Periyar, pointing out that he was a feminist who preached for equality of all castes, including Brahmins.

Stalin said it was worrying how TM Krishna was being attacked for aligning with Periyar’s ideology, and for siding with the marginalised. “The management of the Music Academy deserves our appreciation for choosing Mr Krishna as a worthy candidate and giving him the recognition for his contributions to the music industry. TM Krishna’s talent is undeniable. Do not mix your narrow politics with music, like how politics has been mixed with religion by some groups. The need of the hour is to have an inclusive vision, the ability to avoid hatred, and embrace fellow humans!” he wrote.