Vijay’s TVK asks liquor consumers not to attend party’s first state conference

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has said members, who consume alcohol, should not attend the party's first state conference on October 27. The party has also set some etiquette rules for those attending the event. TVK General Secretary and former MLA from Puducherry, N Anand has issued the advisory as per the direction of Vijay.

According to TVK leaders, Anand has said that the party cadres must desist from attending the first state conference if they consume alcohol. Party sources also said that Anand has directed the party cadre to provide adequate protection and support to women members and sympathisers who attend the conference.

The advisory has also reportedly directed the cadre to ensure proper road etiquette and not to disturb other vehicles. The cadre, who are arriving at the venue in two-wheelers, must also ensure that they are not indulging in any bike stunts, the advisory by the party general secretary said.

The TVK advisory also asked the members to provide adequate facilities to the medical team, and the Fire and Rescue service personnel who will be on duty during the conference. Vijay had earlier announced that the political ideology of the party, its state office-bearers and the policy-based action plan will be announced in this state conference.

Vijay had stated, “Our first-ever state conference will be celebrated as a political festival and celebration of ideologies that will guide us and the goals that we will achieve. The conference would spell out the ideology based on which the party will function.“ He also said that the preparatory works of the conference had already commenced and that this would be accelerated soon.

On August 14, TNM’s political newsletter- Powertrip, reported that Vijay was planning to hold the conference as a show of strength by inviting lakhs of supporters ahead of 2026 elections. TNM reported that the TVK had finalised on a property in Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

It may be recalled that the first state conference of the party was earlier scheduled to be held on September 23 but due to various factors, including permission-related issues, it was postponed.

TVK received the Election Commission of India (ECI ) recognition on September 8. The party in May 2024 had published legal notices and had invited stakeholders to express objections if any to the party‘s registration. Vijay announced his party in February and then said that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the party aimed to contest the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

He had then said that his fan club 'All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyyakam' has been working for the welfare of the people for many years but that it cannot bring full-fledged social, economic and political reforms on its own and for that political power was required.

In August, Vijay released his party flag, which has red on top and bottom with yellow in the middle. A flower resembling Vaagai surrounded by 28 stars at the centre with two trumpeting tuskers facing each other on either side are depicted on the flag. It may be noted that the ancient Tamil kings used to wear Vagai flower garlands to symbolise their victory.

In the last local body polls in 2021, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyyakam (AITVMI) won 115 seats of the 169 seats they contested. Interestingly, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and actor, and director Seeman’s Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) drew a blank in those polls.

(With inputs from IANS)