Why Russia Today trolled Rahul Gandhi & DMK govt wants an image makeover: Powertrip #66

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Nidheesh MK, and Pooja Prasanna, we look into why Russian state media is getting involved in India’s internal politics and the practical difficulties faced by Vijay’s big aspirations to hold a political conference. Meanwhile, the TN ruling party’s search for a PR whiz to give them an image makeover seems to be brewing some dissent. In Kerala, PM Modi’s carefully curated visit to Wayanad was deemed a success, and YS Sharmila doesn’t seem to be heading for a Rajya Sabha seat yet.