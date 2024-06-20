Vijay visits Kallakurichi, directs his party TVK to help families of victims

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay visited Kallakurichi on Thursday, June 20, where at least 37 persons have died and more than 100 are hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor. The actor-turned-politician visited the survivors still under treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital and spoke to the patients and later visited the homes of the deceased.

According to reports, Vijay has also directed TVK workers to assist both the survivors and the families of the deceased in Kallakurichi. At the time of his visit to the hospital, 21 bodies of the deceased were carried through Karunapuram in a funeral procession before their cremation.