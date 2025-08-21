Vijay to unveil political roadmap at TVK’s second state conference in Madurai

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will hold its second state conference at Parapathi in Madurai on Thursday, August 21. Tamil actor and founder-president Vijay is expected to announce his political agenda for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Preparations for the event have been underway for weeks. The venue has been fitted with water tanks and stocked with water bottles after a shortage was reported during the first conference. Chairs have been brought in from Kerala to accommodate the expected turnout of over a lakh people.

Medical camps, CCTV cameras and LED screens have been set up across the stadium. Party workers have also erected cut-outs of CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, in reference to the 1967 and 1977 electoral waves that changed Tamil Nadu’s political history.

TVK cadres have cited these events as inspiration, the electoral victory of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by CN Annadurai, defeating congress in 1967; and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by MG Ramachandran defeating the Karunanidhi-led DMK in 1977.

TVK’s first state conference was held in October 2024 at Vikravandi in Villupuram district. While Trichy, Madurai and Salem were initially considered as possible venues, Vikravandi was chosen as the final location. That event was seen as Vijay’s formal entry into politics, where he unveiled TVK’s principles, his party's ideological icons, and announced his electoral debut.

The Madurai conference, in contrast, is expected to project Vijay as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. The party's recent executive committee has already passed resolutions endorsing him for the post. Vijay is also expected to address speculation on possible alliances.

There has been considerable speculation over whether TVK would align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or AIADMK. Putting an end to the rumours, Vijay has declared that his party will not ally with the BJP in the 2026 elections.

"Any alliance led by TVK will always be against the BJP and DMK," he said at the executive committee meeting.

Following the July 2025 meeting, the slogan “Makkal Virumbum Muthalvar Vetpaalar - Ungal Vijay” (The people’s choice for Chief Minister candidate – your Vijay) began circulating among cadres. The initiative was planned to project Vijay as a direct challenger to the DMK in 2026.

The upcoming Madurai conference will also set the stage for a public rally planned for September, where the party is expected to take its campaign across districts ahead of the election year.