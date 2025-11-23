Vijay remains silent on Karur stampede in first public event since September

Vijay’s proposal includes assurance of permanent housing and a motorcycle for every family in the state, and ensuring that every household has at least one degree holder and one earning member. He said that education in the state has to be reformed to ensure this.

“During monsoons both crops and people must be saved from hardship. The Rs 40,000 crore sham that was announced must be countered with a solid plan. Fisherfolk, labourers, farmers, weavers, and government employees must be taken into confidence and schemes must be announced to help their development. Industrial development must be focused on. Law and order must be enforced strictly to ensure the safety of women. Incidents like the Anna University and Coimbatore rape cases must not happen,” he said. “People must be able to approach Government Hospitals without fear,” he added.

Criticising the DMK government, Vijay said “The CM who asks, ‘What are principles?’ is saying we don't have principles. Their principle is lootti,” Vijay said, talking about alleged illegal sand mining in the Paalar river.

“There are silk and cotton cooperative societies in Kanchipuram with around 40,000 people in them. They fought to get their daily wage increased from 500 rupees but demands were not met. The northeast monsoon cut into that Rs 500 too. Just as the government abandoned the delta farmers affected by rains, the weavers have also been abandoned,” he alleged.

Addressing criticism levelled against the TVK and its supporters, Vijay said “Tharkuri is the name given to the lakhs of people who support us. This didn’t start today. When MGR started his party in 1972, it was called a koothaadi party. His followers were called a koothadi mob. Someone who called his party an actor party, later joined him. All of TN joined him. It is history. History that they know better than us. This is why they have been using the same tactics for 53 years.” 'Tharkuri' is a term meaning 'illiterate'. 'Koothadi' translates to 'dancer'. Both terms have been used as insults meaning irresponsible, or of questionable character.