Parandur airport row: Protests intensify as govt adds 1000 acres more for project

At the collectorate, the District Administrative Officer confirmed to the residents that more patches of land would be acquired. The agitated representatives picketed the collectorate. A police team arrested 13 representatives and shifted them to a community hall. The residents who came to know about the arrest of the 13 residents, hundreds of villagers hit the street holding black flags. One of the protesters allegedly tried to set herself on fire after pouring kerosene over her body. Politicians from different parties urged the government to withdraw the project citing the plights of the farmers in the area.

The lands to be acquired for the project is located in Parandur-A, Parandur-B, Thandalam, Podavur, Thodur, Nelvoy, Valathur, Madapuram, Sekkangulam, Attuputhur, Kuthirambakkam of Kancheepuram taluk and Siruvallur, Karai, Akkamapuram, Edayarpakkam, Ekanapuram, Gunagarambakkam, Mahadevimangalam, Singlibadi and Maduramangalam of Sriperumbudur taluk. As per reports, the recent GO accorded administrative sanction for the acquisition of 3,774.01 acres of patta lands in Parandur A village. A total of 5,746.18 acres is required for the project. Among that, 3,774.01 acres are patta lands and the remaining are government lands.