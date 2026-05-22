VCK’s Vanni Arasu, IUML’s Shahjahan join Tamil Nadu cabinet

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Formally bringing the two alliances partners in to power sharing, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Vanni Arasu and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA AM Shahjahan were sworn-in as ministers on Friday, May 22, in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two legislators.

Vanni Arasu was allotted the charge of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, while AM Shahjahan was assigned Minorities Welfare and Waqf Board.

Announcing the VCK’s decision to join the government on Thursday, May 21, party president Thol Thirumavalavan said the move was made after consultations with the party's frontline leaders and office-bearers, with a majority supporting the participation in the ministry.

He also confirmed that the party had recommended Tindivanam MLA Vanni Arasu for the ministerial post.

On the same day, IUML state president KM Kader Mohideen said the party had accepted Vijay's invitation to join the cabinet and nominated Papanasam MLA AM Shahjahan for induction into the ministry.

Both Thirumavalavan and KM Kader Mohideen remained non-committal when asked about their alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying discussions would be taken at a later stage.

With the latest expansion, the TVK government has sought broader social representation within the cabinet.

The cabinet now includes four women ministers — S Kamali (Animal Husbandry), C Vijayalakshmi (Milk and Dairy Development), K Jegadeshwari (Social Welfare and Women Empowerment), and S Keerthana (Industries).

Three ministers from minority communities are part of the cabinet — J Mohammed Farvas (Labour Welfare and Skill Development), N Marie Wilson (Finance), and IUML’s AM Shahjahan (Minorities Welfare and Waqf Board).

The cabinet also includes right Dalit ministers, including Vanni Arasu. Among the other Dalit ministers, P Mathanraja handles the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department, D Logesh Tamilselvan oversees Commercial Taxes and Registration, V Gandhiraj has been assigned Cooperation.

K Thennarasu heads the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare department, while S Kamali handles Animal Husbandry. Raj Mohan, who was among the first batch of ministers sworn-in, continues as School Education minister.

Congress MLA P Viswanathan, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, was inducted earlier as Higher Education Minister.

The Vijay-led government was first sworn in on May 10 with a 10-member cabinet, including the Chief Minister. The first expansion on May 21 increased the strength to 33.

With the induction of the VCK and IUML legislators on Friday, the Council of Ministers has now reached 35, which is the maximum permissible strength.

The cabinet includes no All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs, who had supported the TVK government in the Assembly floor test despite political speculation over possible inclusion.