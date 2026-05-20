CPI(M) threatens to withdraw support if Vijay inducts AIADMK MLAs into cabinet

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The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Tuesday, May 19, said it would reconsider its support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government if legislators from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) or its factions are inducted into the state cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvaur district, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties had extended outside support to the TVK government to prevent another election in Tamil Nadu and to avoid what he described as a “backdoor entry” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule through Governor’s rule.

“We believe that the Chief Minister will not take such a decision. But if AIADMK MLAs or any of its factions are accommodated in the ministry, we will reconsider our support to the government,” he said.

His remarks come amid speculation that some of the 25 AIADMK MLAs who backed Vijay in the recently held trust vote, contrary to the party whip’s directions, could be accommodated in the cabinet.

The rebel MLAs are currently engaged in a political standoff with their party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), who has accused them of supporting the government in expectations of ministerial posts. On May 12, they were removed from their party posts.

“Including AIADMK legislators in the cabinet would go against the people's mandate. Voters rejected both the AIADMK and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliances in the election,” he said.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly with 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark by 10 seats.

The CPI(M), which has two MLAs in the Assembly, is among the parties extending outside support to the TVK government.

While Congress, which won five seats, aligned with the TVK, the Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which also have two MLAs each, are backing the government from outside.