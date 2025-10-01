VCK’s Thirumavalavan slams Vijay for ‘provocative’ response over Karur stampede

On September 30, Vijay broke his silence and instead of offering any condolences, he suggested a political conspiracy behind the tragedy.

Vijay questioned why a stampede occurred only in Karur when his team had toured five other districts in the state without any incident.

“People know everything, they are watching…. Truth will come out soon!” he said.

Insinuating a political vendetta, he challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying: “CM sir, if you want to take revenge, do anything to me. Don’t touch them [followers]. I will either be in my house or office, do anything to me.”

Earlier on Sunday, September 28, TVK had gone to the Madras High Court alleging that the stampede was “engineered by the police and a local politician” who has “illicit connections with local goondas”.

In his video statement, Vijay said that he had taken special care to prioritise public safety during his statewide tour, choosing venues and seeking police permissions accordingly. “People come to see me for only one reason—their love and affection. I am forever indebted to that. That’s why I was very careful that people’s safety shouldn’t be compromised,” he said.

He also explained his decision to leave the venue after the incident, saying he wanted to avoid further tensions but remained emotionally with those who were suffering. “When all those people were suffering, how could I leave that place? I wanted to be there but avoided it to prevent more tension,” he said.

In contrast to Vijay’s allegations against the government, Chief Minister MK Stalin has declined to make any political comments until the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission submits its report.