VCK: A Dalit party that changed the political landscape of Tamil Nadu

C Lakshmanan, who heads Dalit Intellectual Collective, a group of Dalit scholars and activists, says, “The PMK-VCK coming together is a very complex issue. During that period of time, Tamil nationalism was a widely shared sentiment and served as the binding principle between both the parties. Otherwise, if we consider their alliance, they are stronger together numerically. VCK has consolidated the Dalit population to some extent and the PMK has done the same with the Vanniyars. These two coming together could have become the ruling alliance. But it was not managed well by both sides.”

Apart from this, the question of deradicalisation also lingers among the VCK’s cadres. Several people working on the ground feel that the party has become so deradicalised and leaders are not as ferocious in registering their views as they were during the activist days.

Professor Karthikeyan explains that this is only expected of any political party, especially smaller ones, when they enter electoral politics. “A party like the VCK or any other party within Tamil Nadu, if it’s not a national party or a party in power, elections will be a very difficult environment, particularly with regard to finances. You need money for everything, starting from campaigning to providing food for your cadres. For parties like VCK, it is very difficult to survive elections alone, they have to align with one of the bigger parties, but there is always this question of being co-opted into an alliance. So, ultimately what happens is that any autonomy the party has gets lost whenever in an alliance. When the VCK was with the DMK, there was a lot of criticism that VCK became an extension of the DMK. They were even called the SC/ST wing of the DMK.”

He adds that when parties enter electoral politics, they get deradicalised because of the machinations of electoral politics.

“When a party enters electoral politics, the first and foremost thing is compromise. Leaders cannot be very rigid or adamant in terms of ideology or practice when it comes to elections. But one has to think rationally about what extent one can compromise and what is the price we can pay for compromising. VCK’s compromise has come at the cost of Dalits,” says Lakshmanan. However, he emphasises that the party has given some kind of moral support, courage, and assertiveness to Dalits.

He also points out that despite being a political party for 35 years and contesting elections for 25 years, and despite being one of the most influential Dalit parties in the state, VCK is unable to get ECI recognition. “They should have contested alone and proven their strength. PMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and other smaller parties, first contest alone and then negotiate. But VCK didn’t do that, which has proven to be a mistake,” he says.