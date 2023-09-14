A Malaichamy: The man who envisioned a Dalit political front in Tamil Nadu

Sometime in the early ‘80s in Madurai, a thin young Dalit man held hundreds of people captive with a rousing speech. Dressed simply in a white full-sleeved shirt and khaki-coloured trousers, his words sharp and brimming with emotions, he spoke about a Dalit youth named Manikkapatti Kaatturaja who was murdered for consuming water from a facility used by dominant caste people. A few months later, he was heading yet another fiery protest as part of a Tamil Nadu-wide agitation against the then MGR government for mandating 90% compulsory attendance for Dalit and Adivasi students for the grant of scholarships. The order was publicly burnt by the protesting students and youngsters. Within months, the government rescinded its order. The youngster became a well-known face of peaceful protests, rallies, and public meetings in Tamil Nadu in the 1980s. Within a short span of five to six years, he grew to be one of the most influential Dalit leaders the state had witnessed in the 20th century. He was A Malaichamy, a lawyer by profession, whose 34th death anniversary falls on Thursday, September 14.

Until the 1980s, however, Malaichamy was one of the hundreds of thousand youngsters in Tamil Nadu who were drawn towards the ideologies of self-respect, Tamil nationalism, social justice, and communism. Born on March 11, 1954 in Madurai’s Avaniyapuram, Malaichamy completed his schooling and college in the city. Growing up in the southern belt, the hotbed of Dalit-Hindu communal violence, had a deep impact on his psyche. It was three years after he was born that freedom fighter and Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran was murdered by a group of dominant [Thevar] caste members for demanding equal rights and political representation for Dalits. Immanuel, who fought against the Thevars for oppressing his community of Pallars (now a sub-sect of Devendra Kula Vellalar), was only 33. During the time, Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most brutal riots in which 44 Dalits were killed.

These massive clashes between the Thevars (classified as Other Backward Class (OBC)) and the Dalits arose due to the bitterness harboured by the former with the progress made by Dalits in society. The early 1900s, up until the murder of Immanuel, was marked by the educational, economic, and social progress of Dalits in the state, especially due to the influence of Christian missionaries. However, this was not the case with OBCs, who refused to keep up with the change and were angered that the socially imposed caste hierarchy was rapidly collapsing. It is to be borne in mind that the caste equation was skewed to such an extent in the Ramanathapuram belt that the dominant castes had imposed bans on Dalits from wearing jewellery and getting educated, in post-Independent India.

Periyar’s Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), which incorporated the Justice Party (formed in 1916) and the Self-Respect Movement (formed in 1925), was defined by its anti-Brahmin and self-respect ideologies. Deeply impacted by the atrocities against Dalits happening around him, Malaichamy vowed to regain the self-respect of his community. Propelled by the belief that education and economic independence was the first step towards breaking the shackles of caste, he graduated in BA Economics from the MSS Wakf Board College. He then joined the Government Law College Madurai in 1981 and eventually enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1984. However, he did not practise but decided to apply his legal knowledge to help with protests, which he would lead till his death. The next year, he got married to M Madhuravalli. It was a self-respect marriage initiated by DK leader K Veeramani.

Two major early contributions

While in law college, Malaichamy joined DK and became its Madurai district youth wing’s deputy chief in 1978. He conducted several protests, some novel for their time such as repeated petitioning till officials take action. It was during this critical period that he started understanding how non-partisan politics differed from electoral politics. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which split from DK [in 1949] to join electoral politics, as well as the All India Anna Dravida Kazhagam (AIADMK) that split from DMK [in 1972] were giving exceptional importance to the OBCs despite the fact that they continued to oppress and commit brazen atrocities against Dalits. Malaichamy realised that though this was against the core principles of DK – the parent organisation – the two parties continued to support OBCs for electoral purposes. This led him to decide that elections were not for him.