Udhayanidhi responds to Madras HC’s remark, sticks to his statements on Sanatana Dharma

Reacting to a recent remark by the Madras High Court in connection to the Sanatana Dharma controversy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday, November 6, said that he stands by his statement. “There is nothing wrong in what I said. Whatever happens, we will deal with it legally. I will not change my stance. I have only spoken out my ideologies,” clarified the Tamil Nadu minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare at a press conference, along with MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan.

The leaders were at a show of support by the VCK—an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)—for DMK’s signature campaign against the NEET exam.

Recently, the Madras High Court denied permission sought by a petitioner named Magesh Karthikeyan to conduct meetings to ‘eradicate Dravidian ideology’. The court said that no person has the right to propagate divisive ideas or conduct meetings to ‘abolish’ any ideology. The court also pulled up the Tamil Nadu police for their inaction against Udhayanidhi and Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) minister Sekar Babu for their call to ‘eradicate’ Sanatana Dharma’ earlier in September.