My message is that of Dr Ambedkar: Udhayanidhi tells Madras HC on Sanatana row

The minister also spoke in his affidavit about social reform movements in Hinduism. Referring to Hindu practices like sati, child marriage, and untouchability, he argued that these were outlawed only through legislative intervention, adding that such interventions are a precedent for bringing in social reform against irrational beliefs, including caste hierarchies.

Recalling the 1925 Mahar Satyagraha—Dr Ambedkar’s movement to ensure access to public water tanks for Dalits—he said that Ambedkar had burned copies of the Manusmriti, the Hindu text that is considered the bedrock of caste hierarchy. The affidavit also quotes Dr Ambedkar’s views on the Manusmriti: “While addressing the crowd before burning the book, he said, ‘Let’s destroy the authority of ancient Hindu scriptures that are borne in inequality. Religion and slavery are not compatible.’ This is the speech of Dr Ambedkar himself, the architect of India’s Constitution.”

Udhayanidhi further pointed out that it was only through social reform of Hinduism and legislative intervention that the following laws could be passed: the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act, the Tamil Nadu Devadasis (Prevention of Dedication) Act, the Hindu Marriage (Tamil Nadu) (Amendment) Act—which legalised Periyar’s concept of Self-Respect marriages—and the Tamil Nadu Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act.

In this respect, Udhayanidhi has also contested a 1902 book that the Hindu Munnani had submitted as evidence with reference to the concept of Sanatana Dharma. While alleging that the book itself was ‘truncated’ and inadmissible in court, he pointed out that it admitted that Sanatana Dharma established caste hierarchies such as the belief that shudras were born from the feet and that it was their duty to “serve other castes.”

To emphasise his stance, the DMK minister has quoted several verses from the Manusmriti on women, the position of Brahmins, and lowered caste persons. Some of the examples Udhayanidhi has quoted in his affidavit include verse 154, which says, “Though he may be bereft of virtue, given to lust, and totally devoid of good qualities, a good woman should always worship her husband like a god.” and verse 414, which claims, “The Sudra was created by the self-created one solely to do slave labour for the Brahmin. Even when he is released by his master, a Sudra is not freed from his slave status for that is innate in him; and who can remove it from him?”