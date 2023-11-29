Two Dalit youths allege assault, human rights violation in Tamil Nadu’s Erode

On November 25, Gounder community members including political party functionaries from parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress picketed the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police to quash the FIR against Gounder residents.

According to the FIR, based on the complaint by Dalit minor, the assault on November 20 happened when he along with cousin Kirubakaran were consuming liquor at Vengamedu in the village of Kadukkampalayam. A man from the Gounder community questioned them over it, allegedly using casteist slurs, which led to a scuffle. Three other men from the Gounder community rushed in to support the man from their community, assaulted the Dalit youths and snatched away their smartphones and a motorbike.

The next morning, on November 21, when they approached the attackers to get back their phones and the bike, a group of seven men from the Gounder community allegedly stripped them half-naked and beat them with an iron rod while other villagers watched. "When we asked for water the Gounder men urinated on our mouths and abused us using casteist slurs," the complaint said.

The youths were rescued by Siruvalur police at around 7 am on the morning of November 22. They were sent to Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Three days after the attack, on November 24, based on the petition sent to the Gobichettipalayam DSP office by the minor, Siruvalur police registered cases against 20 persons, out of which 18 are yet to be identified. The FIR has named two men from the Gounder community - Kannusamy, husband of Sumathi, president, Kadukkampalayam panchayat, and Sasikumar. Speaking to TNM, Sumathi, an AIADMK leader, refuted the allegations and said her husband tried to rescue the youths.