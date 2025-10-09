TVK seeks ‘zero-tolerance’ crowd control and media curbs for Vijay’s Karur visit

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Weeks after the Karur rally stampede that claimed 41 lives, including nine children, TNM has learnt that actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has submitted a detailed petition to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police — and Home Secretary — seeking “zero-tolerance crowd control” and unprecedented security arrangements for the actor’s next visit to the district.

The document cites the Police Act, 1861, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to justify an extensive framework of crowd control and security. It outlines five categories of measures, covering the Trichy Airport approach, venue security in Karur, restrictions on media access, and the itinerary of Vijay’s private meetings.

The petition calls for a “Zero-Tolerance Crowd Control” along the route from the Trichy Airport to the venue and back. It recommends setting up police checkpoints and mobile patrols throughout the stretch to prevent any unauthorized vehicles, including two-wheelers, from trailing or approaching the convoy, in line with Section 148 of BNSS, which allows dispersal of assembly by using civil force.

It further instructs that police should “designate a secured corridor with traffic diversions to ensure uninterrupted movement, minimizing public interaction and adhering to Tamil Nadu Police Manual guidelines.”

Senior officers say such language, especially the use of the term zero-tolerance crowd control is highly unusual. “Hearing it for the first time. Some experts also have no idea of such a policy in crowd control. They would have meant absolute adherence to security protocols. He is a Y-scale protectee only,” an officer told TNM.

The petition also details plans for security at Trichy Airport, requesting armed escorts “to secure entry and exit points, ensuring no crowd formation or unauthorized access,” and coordination with airport authorities “to facilitate swift and secure transit from the aircraft to the convoy.”

TVK’s petition asks police to: “Establish a 1 km security cordon around the designated venue in Karur district, restricting access to only pre-approved family members of the deceased, program organisers, TVK president’s Y security and escort team.”

It further seeks the deployment of “Special Protection with Zero-Tolerance Crowd Control Measures and Security Arrangements” and “controlled entry and exit at the venue through a single access point, with police verification of attendees against a pre-submitted list of participants with ID card provided by the party.”

In addition to these crowd control measures, the petition also imposes media restrictions, stating, “Restricted access for media during the visit at the venue.”

The section on itinerary notes that Vijay’s program would involve landing at Trichy Airport, traveling to Karur for private meetings, and returning to Chennai on the same day. It says the “date, time, venue, and duration of the program details will be shared following consultation with the Karur District Collector and Superintendent of Police.” The party also pledges to “coordinate with the Tamil Nadu Police and district administration regarding the visit.”

The “zero-tolerance” terminology and legal references in the petition have generated confusion within security circles. Officials point out that while Section 148 of the BNSS does allow police to disperse unlawful assemblies, it does not define or authorize any special category of “zero-tolerance” enforcement for political gatherings.

The petition was filed ahead of the Karur stampede on September 27, which took place during Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally at Velusamypuram. At least 41 people died and more than 60 were injured as crowds surged to glimpse the actor-politician when his convoy arrived six hours behind schedule.

Eyewitnesses and police reports described multiple stampedes breaking out as people climbed on fragile tin-roofed shops and transformers. The chaos, worsened by dehydration and power failures, forced repeated ambulance interventions even as Vijay continued his speech.

The Madras High Court, in subsequent hearings, slammed the TVK’s “reckless conduct” and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the incident. The court also questioned why the TVK president had shown “no immediate remorse” after the tragedy.

Days later, Vijay reached out to the families of the deceased through video calls held on October 6 and 7, expressing sorrow for their loss and promising to visit them once legal proceedings allowed. He also reiterated his earlier announcement of Rs 20 lakh compensation per family.